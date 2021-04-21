- EVENTS
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $500m Sukuk by DIB
Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of a $500 million perpetual Additional Tier 1 Sukuk, issued by the Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic Bank in the UAE.
The Sukuk achieved the lowest ever yield of 3.375 per cent by a GCC bank on an Additional Tier 1 instrument and was 5.6 times oversubscribed with an order book that peaked at $2.8 billion. Dubai Islamic Bank is the leading UAE-based Sukuk issuer by value on Nasdaq Dubai with a total value of $6.3 billion including the latest $500 million US dollar listing.
The Sukuk that was listed on April 19, 2021 reinforces Dubai’s position as one of the largest centres for Sukuk listings globally, attracting both local and international issuers, with a total listed value now standing at $74.66 billion.
