KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist Hospital to launch centre of excellence in UAE

Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary care facilities in the GCC

Meitra Care Network (MCN), an initiative by KEF Healthcare, announced its partnership with Canadian Specialist Hospital (CSH) to launch a collaborative centre of excellence for heart and vascular care in the UAE.

This partnership is poised to address the shortage in the number of quaternary care facilities in the GCC, as well as optimise the cost of quaternary care surgeries in the region. These specialised transplant programmes will be developed by an expert team associated with Meitra Care Network, which holds the record for the highest number of heart and lung transplants in Asia: Dr K.R. Balakrishnan has performed more than 375 heart and lung transplants and is credited with performing many first-of-its-kind heart surgeries in India.

Meitra Care Network is an evolving healthcare ecosystem, bringing primary, secondary, tertiary, quaternary, and critical care service providers, under one integrated system, connected through hard and soft infrastructure to offer the best healthcare services at an affordable price.

“This is a groundbreaking collaboration and with Meitra Care Network, the pioneering disruptive medical and healthcare ecosystem, we will be able to enhance patient-centric care connecting with multiple specialist healthcare experts and entities from around the world. We will be offering the full spectrum of heart and vascular care services to patients that will complement Dubai’s reputation as a regional healthcare and medical tourism hub,” said Mohammad Rashid Al Falasi, chairman of Canadian Specialist Hospital.

“We believe Meitra Care Network addresses the critical gap in collaborative healthcare supported by technology, and our debut in Dubai with CSH is a milestone in bringing quality global healthcare to patients in Dubai and the UAE,” said Faizal E. Kottikollon, founder chairman of KEF Holdings and Meitra Hospital.

CSH is a super specialty hospital provides high-end treatments including acute cardiac care to angioplasties, neuro spine surgeries, joint replacements, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, neonatal care and many others. The partnership will also pave the way for CSH to develop specialised packages in heart and vascular care to introduce specialized surgeries at affordable prices.

Centres of excellence in orthopaedics and robotic surgery, advanced neurosciences and spine will also be introduced during the second phase.

The centre of excellence will be a first-of-its-kind healthcare hub in Dubai and the Middle East providing seamless healthcare services by leveraging the MCN platform of KEF Healthcare.

