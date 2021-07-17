Jebel Ali Port transports four mega polyethylene reactors through tactical floating crane operations

The shipment was handled with the help of a floating crane from Drydocks World, a DP World Company, and was loaded on two consecutive sailings

DP World UAE Region’s flagship Jebel Ali Port shipped four mega polyethylene reactors, the largest weighing 227 tonnes, to Rotterdam in collaboration with the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics. The shipment was handled with the help of a floating crane from Drydocks World, a DP World Company, and was loaded on two consecutive sailings.

As one of the largest project cargoes loaded on a container ship in the Middle East, the operation mobilised more than 100 specialists across the entire supply chain and involved methodical planning and safe execution. In total, 839 tonnes of cargo, measuring 35 metres in length, 7 metres in height, and 7 metres in width, were transported, occupying 424 TEU slots.

“We firmly believe in constantly reinventing to meet the requirements of this dynamic market and our clients’ needs. The innovative solutions Jebel Ali Port offers make it the most preferred destination in the region," Shahab Al Jassmi, commercial director of Ports and Terminals — DP World UAE Region, said.

"As one of the largest in the Middle East, the port enables trade and offers seamless connectivity to more than 3.5 billion consumers. Our collaboration with the CMA CGM Group, and the completion of this operation underscored the importance of DP World UAE Region’s advanced capabilities, reaffirming the faith of key players in the industry,” he added.

Romain Vigneaux, Dubai Agency general manager, CMA CGM Group, said this shipment is a milestone achievement for Jebel Ali, and the container sector in the UAE.

"It testifies our expertise in shipping highly technical projects, while offering key advantages such as regular and reliable sailings with high-frequency and fast transit time. Thanks to the support of DP World, UAE Region, and its flagship port, we were able to load and transport the project cargo efficiently.”

Jebel Ali Port offerings such as assembling, warehousing and transport management, manufacturing and fabrication facilities, turnkey operations, and logistics solutions make it a premier gateway, connecting more than 150 ports worldwide.

As the 12th largest port globally and the region’s largest polyfunctional seaport, it has the capacity to handle 22.4 million TEUs.

— business@khaleejtimes.com