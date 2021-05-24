Eros Group opens two new retail stores, re-brands as EROS stores

Eros Group has announced that it has recently opened two new retail stores in Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi and City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah.

Located on the ground floor at City Centre Al Zahia Sharjah, in the electronics section, the new store is designed over an area of 6,200sqf, while the one in Dalma Mall Abu Dhabi is at 2,900sqf. The new stores are newly designed and re-branded from Eros Digital Home to EROS, which will be reflected in the all-consumer related touchpoints very soon.

EROS, the retail arm of Eros Group, will showcase popular and leading brands like Samsung, Hitachi, Huawei, Apple, LG, Sony, Vaio, Huawei, Lenovo and many more to cater to different customer segments. The opening of two new stores marks the group’s 17th store under its portfolio, including Samsung and Huawei brand stores as well. EROS will continue to cater a consumer-friendly ambience, a series of value-added services and trained sales consultants.

Commenting on the new stores opening and re-branding, Deepak Babani, executive vice chairman of Eros Group, said: “It’s a pleasure to announce the opening of our two new stores and continue to showcase EROS as a multi-brand retailer with the recent addition of leading international brands such as Amazfit, Vaio, Avita, Ariston, Rinnai and Saregama. The purpose of our store expansion is to remain close to our customers and offer convenience of pick up and drop off to our online consumers. This marks a stronger presence in the UAE for us and provides a springboard to establish ourselves as a valued retailer in consumer electronics. Our aim is to continue to expand and reach our shoppers and build our multi brand portfolio.”

He added: “The decision to revamp our brand store name from Eros Digital Home to EROS is to have a more impactful façade branding leading to improved brand retention and recall. Additionally, we wanted a memorable crisp brand name that’s effortless to remember. While its challenging to place longer brand names in stores and communication collaterals, a more simplistic strategic communication approach was due. Moving forward our omni-channel retail will change from www.erosdigitalhome.ae to www.eros.ae.”

“At a time when most organisations are struggling to cope with the effects of pandemic, our committed teams worked very hard to excel in our current business with the addition of new brands and stores in the UAE. 2021 looks very promising for us,” said Ahmad Badri, director of Eros Group.

