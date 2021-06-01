- EVENTS
Dubai Chamber TikTok Academy open for enrollment until June 19
First-of-its kind initiative provides access to knowledge tools and best practices to help businesses build their presence on the dynamic content creation platform
Businesses that are keen to acquire knowledge and tools for building brand power and gaining exposure among international audiences and potential customers have a unique chance until June 19 to enroll in the Dubai Chamber TikTok Academy, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Mena region.
Set to launch on June 6, the five-week educational program consists of five training courses designed to familiarise participating businesses with the TikTok platform and teach them the ins and outs of content creation, digital marketing, as well as best practices and tailored guidance through knowledge sharing session with industry experts.
Participants will get a chance to win prizes for the best video Tik Tok and the best campaign while all businesses that completed the programme will earn a digital participation badge. In addition, participations will have access to business campus workshop designed to support entrepreneurs who are in the idea stage develop and enhance their business strategies.
Shant Oknayan, TikTok’s GM of Global Business Solutions Middle East, Turkey, Africa & Pakistan, said: “At TikTok, we consider the SMB community an integral part of the economy, and are keen to support them in growing their business by creatively engaging with their target audience. The Dubai Chamber TikTok Academy is a step forward in this direction, and we are very excited to partner with the Chamber to share our knowledge and expertise with SMBs, which will enable their digital growth.”
Natalia Sycheva, senior manager of Entrepreneurship and Special Projects, Dubai Chamber, noted that leveraging platforms like TikTok goes beyond the purpose of being accessible to a client or selling a ready to be shipped product, today it is a pewful strategy of testing a brand, product concept before actually building it. She explained that the two-year partnership between the two entities aims to expand the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to help local SMEs drive business growth and accelerate the development of Dubai’s digital economy.
“We are very encouraged by the strong response we have seen thus far from existing companies as well as entrepreneurs who are looking to launch and test out their business ideas through the TikTok platform. This highlights how not just traditionally perceived startups but established SMEs are keen to foster digitalisation and get equipped with the latest technologies to grow their customer base, test products and services using online platforms,” said Sycheva.
Last month, Dubai Chamber signed an MoU with TikTok establishing the Dubai Chamber – TikTok Academy, a comprehensive educational programme that will help 1,000 startups and SMEs validate and grow their businesses using the content creation platform. Businesses and entrepreneurs can apply for the programme by visiting the registration website to express their interest.
business@khaleejtimes.com
