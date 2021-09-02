Dh9.4b of weeklong real estate transactions recorded in Dubai

A total of 1,667 real estate and properties transactions were valued at Dh9.4 billion in total during the week ending September 2, 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 146 plots were sold for Dh2.26 billion, 1,080 apartments and villas were sold for Dh2.25 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Marsa Dubai sold for Dh658.5 million, followed by a land that was sold for Dh325 million in Al Murqabat, and a land sold for D.658.5 million in Marsa Dubai in third place.

Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 40 sales transactions worth Dh89.57 million, followed by Ras Al Khor with 30 sales transactions worth Dh688.63 million, and Wadi Al Safa 5 with 14 sales transactions worth Dh68 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for Dh230 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for Dh198 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for Dh165 million in Business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh4 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Kheeran, mortgaged for Dh2 billion. Also, 61 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh469 million.

