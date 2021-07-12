Adyen opens new office at DIFC

Adyen, a payments platform, has announced the opening of its new office at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The launch of its new office is part of the company’s commitment to expanding its local support and platform capabilities in the UAE and the Middle East.

The opening ceremony was attended by Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority; Salman Jaffery, chief business development officer of DIFC Authority; and top Adyen’s officials including Sander Maertens, head of Middle East and Mahmoud Ismail, VP Acquiring - Middle East.

With the new office, Adyen will continue to provide businesses in the UAE and region with an improved payments solution, allowing for higher authorization rates and improved shopper flows with less friction. This includes a fully integrated anti-fraud solution and its revenue optimization toolkit. In the UAE, Adyen is the first and only payment provider to offer a single-platform unified commerce solution.

