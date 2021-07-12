Local Business
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Local Business

Adyen opens new office at DIFC

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 12, 2021
With the new office, Adyen will continue to provide businesses in the UAE and region with an improved payments solution


Adyen, a payments platform, has announced the opening of its new office at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The launch of its new office is part of the company’s commitment to expanding its local support and platform capabilities in the UAE and the Middle East.

The opening ceremony was attended by Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority; Salman Jaffery, chief business development officer of DIFC Authority; and top Adyen’s officials including Sander Maertens, head of Middle East and Mahmoud Ismail, VP Acquiring - Middle East.

With the new office, Adyen will continue to provide businesses in the UAE and region with an improved payments solution, allowing for higher authorization rates and improved shopper flows with less friction. This includes a fully integrated anti-fraud solution and its revenue optimization toolkit. In the UAE, Adyen is the first and only payment provider to offer a single-platform unified commerce solution.

business@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20200909&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=200908961&Ref=AR&profile=1037 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1037,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 