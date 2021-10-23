ZainTech: New technology entity by Zain Group
The new entity will address a wide array of business needs ranging from solutions for cloud, cybersecurity, and associated managed and professional services.
Leading telecom pioneer, Zain Group recently announced the establishment of ZainTech, a new operating regional entity that unifies the Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition, centered on a one-stop provision of comprehensive enterprise digital solutions and transformation services all under one roof.
ZainTech will also incorporate NXN and Zain Data Park (ZDP) providing premium customer experience, local presence and support to enterprises and government clients across the region.
ZainTech will operate and leverage Zain’s global reach, unique footprint and infrastructure across its operations as well as other key markets in the Middle East. The new entity will address a wide array of business needs ranging from solutions for cloud, cybersecurity, and associated managed and professional services.
Bader Al-Kharafi, vice-chairman and group CEO, said: “ZainTech is a major step in Zain’s ‘4Sight’ strategy, signifying a vital development in our determination to transform Zain into a multi-core digital business.
The new entity, a first among telecom operators in the Middle East, unifies the Group’s ICT assets to offer comprehensive digital solutions and transformation services under one roof, also incorporating NXN and ZDP, both specialised ICT establishments in their respective fields.”
Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTech, said: “I look forward to working with visionary leaders in local and multinational enterprises, city management and public sector entities to simplify and accelerate their digital transformation and next-generation technology innovations with confidence.
ZainTech aims to empower customers to embrace innovation, digital disruption and future technologies, creating value and allowing them to make their aspirations a reality.”
