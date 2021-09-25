Union Coop allocates Dh3 million on smart promotions
Union Coop through its app to help them choose products and goods of high value and quality.
Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, has announced a promotional campaign through its smart app that will continue until October 15, with more than Dh3 million allocated to it, including offers, discounts, competitions, gifts and raffle draws on smartphones and a luxury car under the title ‘More of Everything’.
Within its strategic objectives and its constant keenness to launch community campaigns and initiatives that delight consumers, meet their requirements, and provide them with high-quality products at competitive prices.
In detail, Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of happiness and marketing department at Union Coop, revealed that the users of the smart app will also be given a chance to win a Lexus IS300 and iPhone 12, within weekly raffle draws and one at the end of the campaign in line with its social responsibility.
He added that the campaign and competition will encourage individuals to download the Union Coop smart app, embed a smart and sustainable lifestyle in the hearts of users by making purchases using the Union Coop smart app and making a positive impact in the retail world, in addition to urging community groups to use the innovative services and features available such as the delivery, receiving and exchange options, in addition to benefiting from the promotional offers, valuable discounts, tips and instructions provided by Union Coop through its app to help them choose products and goods of high value and quality.
The winner will be notified on the phone number or email provided through the subscriber’s smart application, and therefore it must be ensured that the mobile phone numbers are provided correctly and clearly with the country code if the participant is outside the UAE, and upon winning the winner is required to bring the raffle voucher/electronic notification and identification papers (copy of passport or ID card) to receive the prize.
