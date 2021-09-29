Think safety with Magnum

Magnum Security prides on delivering high-quality security services in the UAE

Please tell us about Magnum Security and its operations in the UAE.

Founded in 2003, Magnum Security provides proactive security services to the UAE's wide range of customers in a variety of industries and customer segments. Our mission is to provide the highest quality of professional security services by delivering operational excellence to exceed our client’s expectation at every curve. We take pride in our extensive knowledge in a range of industry verticals such as commercial and residential real estate, manufacturing, marine, healthcare, retail, education, government and etc. Our motto has always been to serve and safeguard clients, communities and people in today’s world.

How does it feel on achieving such a prestigious certificate from SGS?

SGS is a world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company, recognized as a global benchmark for quality and integrity. Jimmy Singh, Managing Director at Magnum Security, said, “Magnum Security is honored to have received the ISO 9001:2015 certification from such an esteemed global organisation. This achievement demonstrates Magnum Security's commitment to effectively implementing world-class business processes that support our efforts to provide first-class security services in the UAE.”

What are the services offered by Magnum Security?

Magnum Security provides a broad range of security solutions that include: manned guarding, executive protection, events security, CCTV monitoring, fire wardens, lifeguards, security chauffeurs and traffic marshals.

What makes your company different from the other security agencies in the UAE?

Magnum Security has earned its reputation as a highly dependable choice for security services within the UAE. From three employees in 2003 to having circa 300 clients today, is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us. What give us an edge? Simple, we understand that no two businesses have security needs that are exactly the same for which, we then create a security solution that not only meets the needs but also anticipates issues. The result is a customized, proactive security solution tailored to our clients’ unique requirements. To add to this, Magnum Security is known to combine the right personnel, training, and technology with the industry expertise and responsiveness of local and site management.

How does the future look like for your company? What can we expect in the coming years?

With Expo 2020 around the corner there has been an increased emphasis on safety and customer service. Even after Expo we will continue to see an increase in creating safe workplaces and communities. The need for security and our professional services are growing in tandem. There is a lot of work from now until the end of 2022. For starters, Magnum Security is refreshing its brand concept and visual design. Also, we are looking to break ground at our new 66,000 square feet facility in Jebel Ali, which will be become home to approx. 1500 magnum security employees. With staff well-being being the core of everything we do, our plan includes to have first-rate room and leisure facilities.

To know more about Magnum Security, please visit www.magnumsecurity.ae or contact +971 43885404.

Alternatively, you drop your queries at info@magnumsecurity.ae. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram – Magnum Security UAE.