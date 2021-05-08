Snowhite launches online shopping portal

Snowhite, which has become synonymous with men's wear in the region, has taken shopping to the homes of its customers by recently launching an online shopping portal.

Announcing this in a press release Hiroo D. Vassanani, managing director, Snowhite Garments LLC said that now there is a need to reach out to customers that has motivated it to launch the virtual showroom. "For our customers, shopping for their favourite men's wear brand is now just a click away. Customers can access the widest collection of men's wear from the comforts of their home. Snowhite through its wide network of outlets spread across the GCC has been meeting the needs of discerning customers when it comes to formal or casual wear. Popularly known as one of the Gulf's largest menswear showroom range, we sell menswear designed to cater to the tastes of varied customers and we have now taken this shopping experience a step further. As an inaugural offer customers get a flat 50 per cent off on all items."

Snowhite's virtual store has the largest collection of shirts, t-shirts, jeans and cottons. There is also a wide range of accessories including belts, innerwear and vests.

"What makes Snowhite one of the favourite fashion destinations of millions is the quality of products that it offers at unbeatable prices. 'Excellent yet not expensive' has been our motto over these years. Thanks to our own manufacturing facility, we can bring the product directly to the end customer without any middlemen thereby cutting down overheads. All our operations are controlled from under one umbrella, which further reduces cost and enables economical prices," Vassanani pointed out.

Snowhite boasts of the biggest collection of trousers and formal shirts. The casual range featuring exclusive designs is also getting wider in tune with the latest trends. Offering more value to the customer's hard-earned money, Snowhite is making waves across the Middle East. The goods are imported mainly from Thailand, India, China and Indonesia.

Snowhite also provides alterations of its product free of cost through its tailoring department. Vassanani's philosophy is to make the customer wear Snowhite's products to his fit and comfort.