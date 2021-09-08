Revolutionising the business realm

On the success lines of Clever Corp, Jai Karan Walia explores different markets and businesses to continue his dominance in entrepreneurial world by starting many other startups

The humongous rise of cutting-edge technologies, advents and advances have been one of the most fascinating hallmarks of the current century. With developments happening in each and every sectors of the economy, it has really boosted all sections of industries and enterprises, whether it is the big industries, small or medium companies. This has given further more impetus to new startups and businesses to flood the markets with many different products and services in their armory. The supply and demand graph maintained with every customer provided with their desired products at ease with simple touch on their phone. This is only possible with the strong backbone of new age entrepreneurs who never settle for less and constantly keep raising the bar for performance. We met one such pillar of the business world shinning bright as sky and etched his name in gold in the history books of the new business setups- Jai Karan Walia.

Walia is a spirited and passionate entrepreneur from Punjab, India. Making his way up in the business world through his successful venture named Clever Corp, Jai has turned tables and switched his momentum to 5th gear by deep diving into many different niche markets and business setups. With an urge of starting his own business set up since early age, Jai hustled hard at different stages of his life to reach a level where he could make a special identity for himself. Moving to Dubai in 2011 after completing his graduation in mechanical engineering from BITS Pilani institute in 2015, Jai worked as an intern with many different multi-nationals to seek necessary experience and learn on the field business. He also pursued his EMBA from the world's 9th ranked Hult business school. With the advantage of Dubai as a global destination and hub for business center, Jai helped many different small and medium business to make his base strong. Later he started his first venture Clever Corp which offers valuable advisory solutions and consultations. They provide excellent and efficient advisory services that covers all types and levels of documentation, paperwork, licenses, permissions, and much more which helps clients set up their businesses and processes well without any hassles. Today, Clever Corp has been the numero uno choice for majority of customers attracting recognition and appreciation from markets as well as clients.

Walia feels that there is a huge scope for more business startups and businesses to grow more. The potential that emerging and developed markets too have shown have been tremendous. So, in near future the graph of demand will further go up and for the same reason, the supply has to be in accordance. Foresightedness, planning, forecasting will all become important tools and practices to plan in advance and make sure of delivering desired results in future. Currently, Walia is working on an exciting project and will soon launch another start up adding more armamentarium to his existing arsenal. With more business setups to get streamlined under his leadership, Walia aspires to have global presence catering to wide audiences and reaching every corner of the world.

