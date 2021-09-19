Online learning — A huge success

In recognition of National Online Learning Day, we celebrate our online community and highlight three remarkable students who have found success with online learning

National Online Learning Day was marked on September 15 in the US. The occasion was recognised around the globe. While the Covid-19 pandemic and school closures has kept online learning in the spotlight for the past 18 months, the awareness and demand for online learning has been on the rise for nearly two decades.

Ron Packard, founder and CEO of US-based Pansophic Learning led the charge for education reform in the year 2000. Pansophic Learning is a global school management organization serving over 35,000 students in five countries. Among the dozens of schools managed and powered by Pansophic Learning is Dubai-based iCademy Middle East, the GCC region’s first internationally accredited online school. Prior to his current role, Packard founded K12 Academy, one of the first, and still one of the largest, online education providers in the United States.

In his groundbreaking book published in 2013, Education Transformation, Packard explains how education has fundamentally remained unchanged for the past 100 years.

Cody Claver, general manager of iCademy Middle East, said: “While technology has blazed a remarkable rail of transformation in the larger culture the last twenty years, our schools have not kept pace. Now, more than ever, parents expect a customised learning experience. Over the years, the reasons why students are choosing iCademy Middle East have multiplied along with our annual student enrollment numbers.”

Lucy Dawson, enrollment coordinator for iCademy Middle East, said: “Families who reach out to me are motivated for many reasons, but the top three would be — the flexibility that comes with 24/7 access to learning, ongoing concerns about the pandemic and other medical concerns, and the success they have experienced from trying online learning.”

Although iCademy Middle East is known as an online school, it does not consider itself a technology company. iCademy Middle East is a highly advanced learning system delivered by highly skilled and talented educators who are experts in online pedagogy. Diane Claver, head of school, and most of her academic leadership team have been providing online education for iCademy Middle East for nearly a decade.

