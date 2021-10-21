Multi cuisine restaurant, Rasa opens at Fortune Atrium Hotel, Bur Dubai
Following the success of Rasa, the much sought after multi cuisine family fine dine restaurant, at Fortune Hotel, Karama, Rasa recently inaugurated their second restaurant at Fortune Atrium Hotel, Bur Dubai. Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, minister of science and technology, higher education and information technology, biotechnology of Karnataka Government inaugurated the restaurant in the presence of dignitaries including Praveen Shetty, chairman, Fortune Group of Hotels; president of Karnataka Sangha, Abu Dhabi Sarvotham Shetty, Beloor Raghavendra Shetty, chairperson, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd as well as Rupali Praveen Shetty, Param Shetty and Prachi Shetty.
Rasa, tag lined ‘Coastal Vibes’ is known for its delicious range of fresh food and has become a preferred dining destination among food lovers. Rasa, which means ‘curries’ in South India, is known for its authentic and immensely delicious curries from Kerala, Mangalore and Goa. “It goes without saying that sea food is an integral part of people’s cuisine from these parts of the world. There are lots of food lovers who also have a strong preference for seafood. We have an excellent team of handpicked chef, experienced to provide the most preferred delicacy, cooked in perfection. Our offerings include fish pulimunchi, maslyechi jeere miri kadi, surmai curry, goan fish curry, Kerala fish curry, tiger prawns, lobsters, meen polichathu, meen tava fry and more. These are all served with a range of appams, rotis, Kerala paratha and much more so that food lovers get a wholesome experience. Special care is taken to prepare the dishes in a traditional manner. Some of these dishes are traditionally prepared in a clay vessel which intensifies the earthy flavour of the dish,” pointed out Praveen Shetty.
“We have created an ambience that provides a delectable experience wherein the entire family can relish their special dishes without any hassles. There is also a live section wherein patrons can get their favourite appams cooked in front of them along with the freshest seafood. We assure our patrons the best of south Indian cuisine and a dining experience like never before,” he added.
-
KT Network
Don’t run away from competition
When our business grows, we have to face competition at some point in time. There is no way to avoid it or run from it. In my opinion,...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Ministry of Health wraps up 'School Lunchbox'...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) concluded the... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Over 50 Indian companies participate at Gitex
Over 50 Indian electronics and computer software companies showcased... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Apparel group’s food and beverage brands...
Apparel group’s food and beverage brands have begun replacing... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Mumbai jail to meet son ...
The Bollywood superstar's son is lodged at the facility in connection ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India to celebrate 1 billion jabs with...
Health minister to launch special movie at Red Fort to 'celebrate the ... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: Trump announces plans to launch his own...
'TRUTH Social' is reportedly already available for pre-order in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
North Korea hits back at US criticism after...
Pyongyang' truly concerned' by 'abnormal' reaction from White House,... READ MORE
Tech Reviews
Facebook to change its name next week, says report
20 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end