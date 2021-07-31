Market Day Sale on noon Daily

The deals on offer in KSA and the UAE can be shopped via the noon application using the green Daily button.

noon Daily, noon.com’s dedicated grocery platform, is ending the month with deals from as low as Dh1 during its mega Market Day Sale. From July 28 until August 4 midnight, customers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE can stock up on groceries with price crashes on categories such as household essentials, fresh produce, pantry staples and much more.

Health-conscious customers can get coconut water for Dh6.4, half a kilo of fresh watermelon slices for Dh4.9 and 30 per cent off smoothie oats from the brand Rude Health priced at Dh14.35.

There’s even something for our furry friends — dog food from Pedigree will be offered at Dh18.95 for a 1.3 kg pack.

Shoppers in Riyadh, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, can stock up on five kg packs of basmati rice for SAR36.5, 1kg flour for SAR3.65, and red onions at 50 per cent off for SAR1.45 per 1 kg bundle, as well as Raffaello chocolates for SAR12.9.

noon’s grocery platform offers same-day delivery available on a huge range of items and next-day delivery as standard (free for orders over Dh30). With a wide assortment of products; household essentials; fresh fruits and vegetables; bread and bakery; frozen food; meat; dairy; baby food; noon Daily provides customers with a one-stop-shop experience at the click of a button.

