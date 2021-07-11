Malabar Gold & Diamonds to open new manufacturing facility
One of the largest jewellery retailers globally, with a strong network of over 260 outlets spread across 10 countries
Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest jewellery retailers globally, with a strong network of over 260 outlets spread across 10 countries, is scheduled to open a new manufacturing facility in Qatar by leasing an area of 3,000 sq m at the Birkat Al Awamer Logistic Park, Manateq Economic Zone.
The ground-breaking ceremony of this facility was jointly done by Sheikh Hamad Nasser A A Al-Thani and Sheikh Abdulla Nasser A A Al-Thani this month, in the presence of Santhosh T V, regional head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Naufal T, zonal head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; and A K Usman.
The new facility will be able to produce 5,000 kg gold ornaments with high quality finish, utilising latest technologies like casting, CNC and CAD-CAM(3D) and will also create 200 jobs. The facility, which is scheduled to open in July 2022, will have different departments for production, and will add diamonds and other precious gems manufacturing provisions.
This is in addition to the existing manufacturing unit in Qatar, which started its operations in 2013 and currently has a production capacity of 1,200 kg per year and employs 50 skilled artisans.
As a testament to the group’s strong focus on sustainability, the facility will also be designed to incorporate various energy-efficient and environmentally friendly features and promote clean energy.
