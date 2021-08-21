La Vie en Rose opens in Mall of the Emirates

The new collection is themed around ‘Time to Unwind’ since fall is around the corner.

Apparel Group recently opened a new store of Canadian lingerie brand La Vie en Rose at the Mall of the Emirates. The leading sleepwear, lingerie and swimwear retailer has over 210 stores across Canada and 90 locations worldwide.

La Vie en Rose expanded outside the country in 2004 and entered the UAE market 15 years ago. Today, the brand has established 10 locations within the country.

Alessandro Caruso, vice-president, international at La Vie en Rose, said: “La Vie en Rose is very proud to have presence in the renowned Mall of the Emirates. After such an exceptional yet uncertain year, we are thrilled that the brand has been able to expand globally.

This allows us to continue to pursue our initial expansion objective, which is to establish footprint in all continents. I am optimistic of its realisation.”

The new collection is themed around ‘Time to Unwind’ since fall is around the corner. La Vie en Rose’s new sleepwear collection is inspired by the warm shades of winter, yet the fabric remains light and soft.

This season’s trend includes cosmetic pink and dusty rose colour tones. ‘The Dream in Cotton’ collection offers comfortable, breathable, and durable fabrics presented in a mix of solid colours and prints.

La Vie en Rose has introduced new style bodies, such as buttoned camis and nighties in the cotton sleepwear collection, making them the perfect transition pieces to be added to winter sleepwear wardrobes.