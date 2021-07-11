Joyalukkas honours golden heroes
Recognising that there are quite a large number of unsung heroes providing selfless service during the pandemic
One of the world’s leading jewellery brands, Joyalukkas has honoured the unsung heroes who have been at the forefront during this Covid-19 pandemic, through a campaign. Recognising that there are quite a large number of unsung heroes providing selfless service during the pandemic, Joyalukkas deemed it important to honour their contribution to society.
Through a well-planned and systematic approach, the two-week campaign identified and rewarded workers including delivery boys, cleaners, office boys and drivers, etc., who went beyond their call of duty to extend a helping hand.
In an event attended by the functional heads of Joyalukkas Group international operations, including RJ Midhun Ramesh, all the selected golden heroes were provided Dh1,000 worth of Joyalukkas gift vouchers and a memento. The campaign was executed in co-ordination with the UAE’s leading radio stations — Hit FM and City FM.
