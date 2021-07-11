KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

Joyalukkas honours golden heroes

Filed on July 11, 2021

Recognising that there are quite a large number of unsung heroes providing selfless service during the pandemic


One of the world’s leading jewellery brands, Joyalukkas has honoured the unsung heroes who have been at the forefront during this Covid-19 pandemic, through a campaign. Recognising that there are quite a large number of unsung heroes providing selfless service during the pandemic, Joyalukkas deemed it important to honour their contribution to society.

Through a well-planned and systematic approach, the two-week campaign identified and rewarded workers including delivery boys, cleaners, office boys and drivers, etc., who went beyond their call of duty to extend a helping hand.

In an event attended by the functional heads of Joyalukkas Group international operations, including RJ Midhun Ramesh, all the selected golden heroes were provided Dh1,000 worth of Joyalukkas gift vouchers and a memento. The campaign was executed in co-ordination with the UAE’s leading radio stations — Hit FM and City FM.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210711&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719826&Ref=AR&profile=1927 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1927,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 