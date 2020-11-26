International Medical Center partners with InterSystems to implement InterSystems TrakCare® as its unified electronic medical record system

TrakCare as a Service will enable IMC to achieve their clinical, financial and digitisation goals

Jeddah - The International Medical Center (IMC), a leading multi-disciplinary hospital and first member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network in Saudi Arabia, has signed a strategic partnership with InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, to implement InterSystems TrakCare® electronic medical record system across its hospital and clinics in Jeddah. TrakCare will be implemented in IMC Hospital, Petro Rabigh Clinic and The First Clinic, Tadawi Center, and First Scan.



"IMC is entering into a strategic partnership with InterSystems which will strike a perfect balance between the core human traits like Empathy, Mercy, Teamwork, with Technology advancements. This will enhance the patient care abilities of our Farmers and greatly improve the patient experience. The strategic decision to have a distributed environment hosting EMR for IMC would be a benchmark supporting the Kingdom's cloud first strategy. Overall, we are happy to be partnering with InterSystems which is also the pioneer in Cache & InterSystems Iris Data Platform technologies," said Dr Walid Fitahi, CEO & Chairman of International Medical Center.



"Today, most private healthcare organisations are looking at adopting the latest healthcare technology solutions because they know that this investment will help them to provide safer, faster, and more efficient care," said Michel Amous, Regional Managing Director at InterSystems. "As a leading private hospital in Saudi, IMC is paving the way for more private hospitals in the kingdom to adopt cloud-hosted EMR solutions such as TrakCare as a Service which will empower them to achieve their goals without making major capital expenditures".



"The partnership with InterSystems, a Tier1, Best in KLAS awarded EMR, serves as a significant milestone and is aligned with our strategic mission of providing global standard of care to IMC patients while enhancing both caregivers' and patients' experience," said Dr Khalid Alem, Deputy CEO of IMC.



"We are expanding our footprint across Saudi Arabia and by way of this strategic partnership, we are excited to support IMC, the nation's leading private hospital, in building a robust healthcare information system for advanced care delivery and enhanced patient experience," said Ali Abi Raad, Country Manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems. "We are committed to helping our partners fulfill their digital transformation goals and are looking forward to collaboratively working towards the successful deployment of TrakCare as a Service across IMC hospital and clinics."



"Implementing TrakCare in IMC will integrate all our clinical, administrative and financial data within the same application. Especially the comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management module which will prove to be a game changer in automating many operational processes. Also, our decision is to ensure that all standard workflows are incorporated which shall compliment the current and all future regulatory compliance requirements for IMC. Recently, awarded with CHIMEs most wired hospital scoring a whopping level 9 is a feather in the cap for IMC as we are the only hospital outside US to have achieved this feat. Choosing TrakCare will further compliment IMC and will help achieving further healthcare accreditations like HIMSS stage 7," said Muhammad Siddiqui, Chief Information Officer at IMC.



The partnership with InterSystems, a global leader in health information technology, to implement TrakCare underpins IMC's commitment to align with the Saudi Vision 2030 and provide world class healthcare services to patients through tech innovations and digitization. TrakCare, with its unified Revenue Cycle Management and clinical capabilities, will automate the hospital operations and enable IMC to deliver quality patient care and improve customer satisfaction profitably.



Furthermore, TrakCare has recently added a mobile, touchscreen-enabled user interface to optimize the user experience and other enhancements that support better healthcare decision making.

IMC will implement TrakCare as a Service, which is a private cloud-based healthcare information system that follows an OPEX model based on subscriptions. TrakCare will integrate IMC's administrative, clinical and financial data into a unified system, providing clinicians everything they need to make informed decisions quickly. By implementing TrakCare as a Service, IMC will be the first healthcare provider in the kingdom to implement the cloud-hosted version of TrakCare which will enable the hospital and its clinics to achieve their clinical and financial objectives.



IMC is joining a large and growing community of clients across 25 countries, who work closely with InterSystems to benefit from the global best practices built into TrakCare. InterSystems has received Customers' Choice awards in 2019 and 2020 from Gartner and Best in KLAS awards from the leading healthcare IT analyst firm KLAS, respectively.



InterSystems was also named a March 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Operational Database Management Systems (ODBMS). The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS' CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.



https://www.gartner.com/reviews/customers-choice/operational-dbms



