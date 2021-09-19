Innovation with a special focus on bio-domes and space travel, a key component of Fifth Dimension Elementary School

Fifth Dimension Elementary School will offer parents a future focussed education with fees starting at Dh25,500

One of Dubai’s newest elementary schools has ambitious plans for space travel and virtual reality to be a key part of its curriculum, in order to inspire children and parents into a new way of living and thinking about the future.

Fifth Dimension Elementary School is set to become a community hub in Nad Al Shiba with its community engagement and innovative resources. The school has procured bio-domes so that children can study how living and non-living things interact in their natural environments.

The bio-domes will become a pillar of the Nad Al Shiba community through innovative learning, and a community focussed curriculum. The decision to install these was driven by the school’s focus on preparing children for a new way of thinking and living. The bio-domes are aligned to the school’s passport, which every child carries around with them. The passport is used to celebrate and reward children who carry out the school’s vision and values in practice. The bio-domes will give children and the community a glimpse into how humans could live in the future.

Commenting on this innovative approach to teaching, founding principal, Dr Terry Burwell, said: “Our aim is to inspire our children and the community of Nad Al Shiba. Children more than ever, need to be prepared for a complex world, and they need preparation to solve complex problems. We’re really focussed on this, and the bio-domes are a fantastic resource to drive our ambitions, and build a new generation of learners.”

For the wider community, the school plans to engage the community through urban farming, which is widely known as a way to shape community thinking around the environmental awareness, healthy eating habits, and community partnerships. In addition to this, one of the domes will have a special focus on space travel, and the UAE’s mission to Mars. Children will learn about what life in the future may look like, and how humans may have to adapt to a new planet. The children will learn about the geology of Mars, and they will study Martian rocks, volcanoes, craters, valleys, ridges, and other land formations to try to figure out how they were formed. They will identify and understand what a new Martian colony would need for human survival.