Choithrams opens new store in Al Barsha 1

The 4,500 square feet supermarket will offer a wide range of products that are full of goodness

Choithrams announces the opening of their new flagship store in Barsha 1 at Al Moosawi Grand Residence Tower, Dubai. The store was inaugurated by Dinesh Pagarani, director, along with Rajiv Warrier, CEO, Choithrams.

Considering its prime location, this 4,500 square feet supermarket offers the right value proposition to customers with products across diverse categories, including fresh fruits and vegetables; good quality and range of meat, poultry and fish, cut and prepared as per customers’ requirements; daily baked bakery range; and extensive ‘Food of the World’ range that covers Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and other Asian and African assortments. Customers will also benefit from regular promotions like Tuesday’s supersavers/Friday offers and special deals across all the categories.

The new store will open at 7 am and close at midnight, giving the residents in the area the ease of shopping early in the day or late into the evening. With free parking space and free home delivery, Choithrams is sure to win the hearts of the residents in the community.

Free home delivery services would be provided to Al Barsha 1 and surrounding areas on purchases above Dh25.

Commenting on the opening of the new store Warrier said “We are delighted to open our second store in the Al Barsha 1 community. Choithrams at Al Moosawi Grand Residence tower will cater to the diverse tastes and choices of the population living here. We look forward to providing high-quality and friendly customer service that Choithrams is known for.”