Charles & Keith unveils new Fall Collection
The eye-catching chain strap makes it the perfect versatile bag for the modern and fashion-forward women.
Charles & Keith has unveiled its Fall Winter 2021 campaign, which reflects a simpler time. This season, the brand gets creative with form, and plays with volume and proportion — the result is a range of clean-lined designs with classic shapes that are anything but basic. Featuring a minimalist aesthetic and a sophisticated neutral palette, these pieces understated yet creative details set them apart.
Inspired by the Danish concept of hygge — a feeling of cosy contentment and well-being derived from the simple things in life — this stunning selection of stylish bags and shoes features a chic back-to-basics aesthetic. The Terrazzo, a hygge décor staple, has been translated into a greyscale print that is applied to some of the designs.
The shoe styles included in the fall range are seasonal staples with a twist. In particular, we are thrilled to highlight the innovative Lucile range, which features sandals in three familiar silhouettes — flat crossover sandals, platform sandals and stiletto heel sandals — that have not only been revamped with padded straps, but also come with matching socks. This innovative shoe line also includes an elegant asymmetric calf boot, whose polished versatility makes it a must-have for the cooler months.
The must-have bags in this collection, which will give a boost to any wardrobe, are the Zadie padded chain handle bag and the Charlot crossbody bag. The eye-catching chain strap makes it the perfect versatile bag for the modern and fashion-forward women.
The Charlot bag is the desirable everyday bag that every stylish woman needs — with its gold ware details, it will elevate any look. The Charles & Keith Fall Winter 2021 collection is available online and in stores.
