Al Maya Group keen to boost import of Italian food products
With Dh37.1 billion, or $10.1 billion, of trade value, Italy is main European trade partner of the UAE in 2020
Al Maya Group is keen to boost FMCG products imports from Italy, said Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group.
"Al Maya Group is one of the leading importers of food products from Italy in the UAE," Kamal Vachani told the Consul-General of Italy in Dubai Giuseppe Finocchiaro.
Finocchiaro appreciated the efforts of Al Maya Group to promote Italy’s FMCG products in the UAE. He said the outlook for bilateral trade looks bright between Italy and the UAE.
In 2020, Italy was the main European trade partner of the UAE, with Dh37.1 billion ($10.1 billion) of trade value, according to the Italian Trade Agency.
Baked goods and miscellaneous food products are the most demanded products exported from Italy to the UAE, while the biggest imports are processed preserved meats in addition to processed and frozen fruit and vegetables.
Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.
Vachani thanked the Consul-General for visiting Al Maya Supermarket, and assured again his full support from Al Maya Group for importing more and more F&B goods from Italy.
The Consul-General visited Al Maya Supermarket along with Ms Marwa El Ettr, head of Commercial and Cultural Affairs, Consulate-General of Italy.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
KT Network
Blue Ocean Academy receives top recognition
Blue Ocean Academy, one of the largest knowledge empowerment... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Malabar Gold & Diamonds hosts ‘Everyday Diamond...
As part of the ‘Everyday Diamond Fest’, Malabar Gold & Diamonds,... READ MORE
-
KT Network
First Sports Center opens in Sharjah
First Sports Center, Sharjah’s newest indoor sports court, has now... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Shabab Al Ahli Club honours Union Coop
Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club honoured Union Coop, a large consumer... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE hits 15 million vaccine doses, leads world...
As many as 103,196 vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Dubai flights suspended until further...
The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers... READ MORE
-
News
All you need to know about the Delta Plus Covid-...
Experts say following Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination is... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Deadline to link Aadhaar and PAN cards...
Previously, the government had set June 30 as the date by which... READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa