Al Maya Group keen to boost import of Italian food products

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on June 26, 2021
Marwa El Ettr, head of Commercial and Cultural Affairs, Consulate-General of Italy; Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul-General of Italy in Dubai; and Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, during the visit of the Italian Consul-General to Al Maya Supermarket. — Supplied photo

With Dh37.1 billion, or $10.1 billion, of trade value, Italy is main European trade partner of the UAE in 2020


Al Maya Group is keen to boost FMCG products imports from Italy, said Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group.

"Al Maya Group is one of the leading importers of food products from Italy in the UAE," Kamal Vachani told the Consul-General of Italy in Dubai Giuseppe Finocchiaro.

Finocchiaro appreciated the efforts of Al Maya Group to promote Italy’s FMCG products in the UAE. He said the outlook for bilateral trade looks bright between Italy and the UAE.

In 2020, Italy was the main European trade partner of the UAE, with Dh37.1 billion ($10.1 billion) of trade value, according to the Italian Trade Agency.

Baked goods and miscellaneous food products are the most demanded products exported from Italy to the UAE, while the biggest imports are processed preserved meats in addition to processed and frozen fruit and vegetables.

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.

Vachani thanked the Consul-General for visiting Al Maya Supermarket, and assured again his full support from Al Maya Group for importing more and more F&B goods from Italy.

The Consul-General visited Al Maya Supermarket along with Ms Marwa El Ettr, head of Commercial and Cultural Affairs, Consulate-General of Italy.

— business@khaleejtimes.com




