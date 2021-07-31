Al Fardan Exchange announces landmark deal with Empay
Following the deal, Al Fardan Exchange will be the exclusive remittance partner of Empay
Al Fardan Exchange, one of the UAE’s leading financial service providers, has announced a partnership with Empay, the world’s pioneering contactless payment and instant credit ecosystem.
Following the deal, Al Fardan Exchange will be the exclusive remittance partner of Empay. The partnership agreement was signed between Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange; Muna Al Qassab, CEO of Empay; and George Koshy, deputy CEO and CPO of Empay.
Selecting the Al Fardan Exchange icon on the Empay app now allows customers access to its remittance services and after fulfilling the one-time KYC norms as stipulated by the UAE Central Bank, users can immediately transfer money to their beneficiaries, either to a bank account or as instant cash.
Al Fardan said, “The partnership opens yet another channel to extend Al Fardan’s services to a wider audience in the UAE, offering even more flexibility and choice to customers. We are delighted to be entering this strategic agreement that will see Al Fardan Exchange become the first remittance partner of Empay.
Our collaboration will provide all-new opportunities for our combined customer base as this partnership will add value and convenience while underscoring our shared commitment to digital innovation in the financial services sector as well as customer service excellence.”
