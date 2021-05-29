A message of warmth and positivity

Bharat J Mehra, social worker and chairman of Radha Meera Trust, has been spreading messages of positivity to his audience through social media

Bharat J Mehra, a renowned social worker and chairman of Radha Meera Trust, which is supported by the Ajay Piramal Group, has been into philanthropic services for the past 25 years. He also chairs the Krishna Kali Trust.

Through the Radha Meera Trust, the luminary provides free food, medicines, ambulances, eye operations, and education to over 1,500 people daily. He intends to launch free medical stores and free ambulance services in Kolkata where personalities like Anuja Tantia and Wasim Kapoor are associated with him to serve those in need. He is also determined to serve the city of Kolkata and rest of India, to ensure that people can exercise their basic human right.

Bharat always maintains a positive attitude and the pandemic was no different for him.

"It's been a hard year for all of us. A year of loss but many lessons learnt equipping us to face challenges and keep fighting. But good things are yet to come. So, let's fight this pandemic until we win," stated Mehra.

Bharat recalls when he was at a restaurant one day how a woman in an abaya was soliciting financial help for her son's admission in an engineering college. Though well-qualified, he was not able to get admission due to a lack of finances. Without a second thought, Bharat transferred Rs4 lakhs to her account. A few years later, the boy personally came to thank Bharat and informed him about the completion of his studies. This is just one of many such instances.

Nowadays, Bharat has been spreading messages of positivity to his audience through social media posts.

"These tough times have taught us to not take anything for granted. And that the best time to do anything, is now. Who knows what's in store for us in the future - so we must learn to live in the present. To be grateful for all that we have, to give lovingly in charity to those less fortunate, to help whoever we can whenever we can, to lend a smile to everyone, to be in bliss and in peace and spread joy and happiness wherever we go," he remarked.