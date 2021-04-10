A memorable Ramadan experience at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Abu Dhabi's premier family shopping and leisure destination will treat shoppers to a unique Ramadan shopping experience. Finished in the Ramadan theme, the mall will capture the Holy Month's spirit while offering shoppers great winning chances.

Shoppers can shop for Dh200 at any store or Dh400 at Carrefour for a chance to win a Chevrolet Blazer. Those who shop on the first floor can double their chances to enter the vehicle draw that will take place on May 16.

On April 22, between 9 pm and 10 pm, shoppers will also get a unique chance to meet the Emirati YouTube and Instagram sensation, Futaim Al Falasi. Better known as Taim to her followers, she's one of the top 10 female media influencers across the region. Coinciding with her visit, her followers can participate in an exciting online competition. 24 winners will win great gifts from Al Sharqia, Medora, Fayendra, Al Khanjar and Lecmo.

Furthermore, shoppers can try out the new stores like Kiko Milano - the Italian trend-inspired beauty and cosmetics store; Spirit of Dubai - a luxury fragrance line of Nabeel Perfumes and Shawarma Station - the best-tasting shawarmas.

Reaffirming its support to the less privileged members of the community during the month of Ramadan, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall will participate in Red Crescent's 'Iftar Al Saa'im' project to provide Iftar for 100 people daily during the Holy Month.