Ensemble Dubai to host festive souk

Dubai’s premier South Asian fashion multi-brand store Ensemble Dubai, is hosting Festive Souk on Saturday, September 25 at the Address Hotel, Dubai Mall.

The Ensemble Dubai Festive Souk 2021 is bringing a curation of the finest fashion and lifestyle labels such as Maria B., Sania Maskatiya, Faiza Saqlain, Rizwan Beyg Farida Hasan, Nomi Ansari, Nadia Farooqi Harris Shakeel, Sonia Mahajan, Rabhas by Ekta, and many more under one roof for a day only.

Customers can choose from a wide range of options such as party wear, festive wear and wedding shopping at this season’s biggest fashion exhibition featuring over 40 top Indian and Pakistani brands. The brand will also offer special discounts and offers for all the shoppers.