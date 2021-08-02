Firms like BusinessLink addressing business needs in Saudi Arabia

With the changing investment landscape in the Kingdom, the demand for service providers like BusinessLink is growing rapidly

The recent steps taken by the Kingdom are establishing it as a preferred investment and entrepreneurial hub across the world. Investors from India to the UAE are looking for advantageous opportunities in the KSA. With that, the need for business service providers has grown more than ever.

In a recent meeting, Khalid A. Alsheddi, executive director in investor, advisory and relations, Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia, spoke about the opportunities for foreign investors in Saudi Arabia with the support of Hatem El Safty, CEO, BusinessLink.

Business advisory firm BusinessLink helps companies with their setup requirements in Saudi Arabia. It helps the investors in grabbing good opportunities. Foreigner companies may not easily get an idea about the functioning of Saudi Arabia. In such a scenario, companies like BusinessLink help foreign investors in business expansion and investments.

Saudi Arabia has seen an unprecedented leap in foreign investment in recent times.

Overall, the Kingdom has become a hub for foreign portfolio investors and in this scenario, the need for specialised business advisory firms like BusinessLink is increasing more than ever.

In these changing circumstances, BusinessLink provides all-round services to all kinds of investors be it individual or institutional.

BusinessLink provides services such as:

•Full-fledged professional legal advice on best company formation type in Saudi Arabia

•Apply for SAGIA | MISA approval

•Register the company with the Ministry Of Commerce and Chamber Of Commerce

•Provide KSA local address as per the requirements

•Register the company with all government’s portals (MOL, GOSI, VAT, ZAKAT)

•Open company bank account

•HR and Saudization services

BusinessLink assists companies to start a business in Saudi Arabia with ease.

