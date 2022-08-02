Krush Brands to relocate HQ to UAE, create 700 new jobs

The company will also move its technology arm from Europe to the UAE as part of the Ministry’s efforts to attract foreign digital companies under its NextGenFDI programme

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, last month launched NextGenFDI initiative to attract 300 digital technology companies from Asia, Europe and the Americas. — Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 5:39 PM

Full stack food technology and multi-kitchen food service company Krush Brand will relocate its global headquarters to the UAE and create 700 new jobs in two years, the Ministry of Economy said on Tuesday.

The company will also move its technology arm from Europe to the UAE as part of the Ministry’s efforts to attract foreign digital companies under its NextGenFDI programme.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, last month launched NextGenFDI initiative to attract 300 digital technology companies from Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The initiative, which will help place the UAE among one of the top 10 countries to attract foreign direct investment, has seven strategic local partners including Dubai South, Abu Dhabi Global Markets, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Internet City, Dubai MultiCommodities Centre and Emirates NBD bank.

All the companies entering the UAE under the NextGenFDI initiative will be offered additional incentives including faster business setup processes, banking readiness, simpler visa procedures and attractive commercial and residential real estate options. The initiative also complements other UAE initiatives such as the National Programme for Coders, which is offering Golden Visas to 100,000 coders.

Al Zeyoudi said Krush Brands joining the initiative makes it clear that the company sees the UAE as the perfect place for sustainable development and digital business expansion.

“The UAE’s vision aspires to promote FDI flows to the new economic sectors. In line with this vision, NextGenFDI is set to cement the country’s efforts in building a successful economic model based on knowledge and innovation. The Ministry of Economy continues to work alongside its strategic partners to attract new companies to our market and promote business activity and innovation,” he said.

The Ministry of Economy and the partners will support Krush Brands by introducing it to potential strategic partners across aviation, hospitality, real estate and retail.

“This is a win-win for us and gives us the opportunity to build our technology company in a world-class digital economy, right here in the UAE,” said Ian Ohan, founder and CEO of Krush Brands.

— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com