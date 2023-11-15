JW Marriott joins hands with Wow Resorts for RAK project

Officials at the announcement. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 11:45 PM

Wow Resorts has entered into an agreement with the JW Marriott to unveil a new project Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK).

The JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island is expected to have an estimated value of $1.3 billion upon completion

Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Marjan Island in particular, have witnessed a consistent and steady demand for residential and tourism developments, indicating a positive outlook for real estate investment opportunities in the northern emirate. The sustainable growth in Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market and the appeal of waterfront living experiences have further attracted investors from across the globe, making Al Marjan Island a prime destination for lucrative returns on investment.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, the founders of Wow Resorts, Anwar Ali Aman and Bhupender ‘Bruce’ Patel, joined hands with representatives of Marriott International and the respected architect Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan. This collaboration marks the birth of the first JW Marriott-branded resort and residences on Al Marjan Island, poised to receive over five million visitors annually, thereby enhancing the island’s stature on the world map of tourism and opulent living.

This project is designed by Beverly Hills architect Tony Ashai with Dubai based Lead Consultants Architecture Design Unit, ADU.

Anticipated to open its doors towards the end of 2026, JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island herald Wow Resorts’ debut in the UAE’s Northern Emirates, a favoured destination for leisure and luxury.

The project will comprise a portfolio of 524 residences, featuring a selection of 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom residences and luxurious penthouses, alongside 300 meticulously appointed guest rooms. It will also include a curated selection of seven dining venues, an indulgent spa, refreshing pools, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Anwar Ali Aman, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Wow Resorts, said: “It is a privilege to work with the prestigious Marriott International and Al Marjan Island to unveil our flagship project in one of UAE’s most eagerly anticipated developments. We are humbled by the opportunity to further enrich our portfolio in the luxury sector, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the leadership for their efforts in enhancing investments in the tourism, hospitality, and residential segments within the region.”

Patel said: “Our collaboration with Marriott International and our venture on Al Marjan Island represents a new chapter in our journey. With the demand for waterfront living on the rise, we are committed to optimising and elevating the experiences of all our cherished guests and residents as we embark on this remarkable project in the UAE, set on the enchanting Al Marjan Island, a prime investment destination in the region.”

Al Abdouli said: “We are delighted to welcome JW Marriott and Wow Resorts to our flagship development, in line with our commitment to creating unparalleled living experiences for residents and guests on Al Marjan Island. JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island, are a luxury offering that will boost investment opportunities for both homeowners and tourists keen on enjoying the perks of waterfront living in prime leisure hubs. Al Marjan Island offers a perfect blend of luxury and nature and with excellent returns on investment, it further reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as an investment and lifestyle destination.”

Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP, Mixed-Use Development EMEA for Marriott International said, “We are thrilled to be a part of the new development in Al Marjan Island. It is truly a unique project that will provide an unparalleled experience for visitors and residents alike. With its stunning beaches, luxurious outlets, and world-class amenities, Al Marjan Island is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after destinations in the world. We look forward to its continued success.”