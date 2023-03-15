JVC, Business Bay, and Dubai Marina lead the growth of Dubai real estate

Supported by the rising demand and interest by HNWIs, the Dubai property market continues its growth in 2023

The off-plan market is driving Dubai real estate as it recorded a little over 78 per cent increase in sales.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 2:30 PM

Dubai real estate is headed for a strong first quarter as February 2023 proved to be a record-breaking month with 8,515 transactions in total, marking it as the highest February in the history of Dubai real estate.

According to the Zoom Property Insights, the off-plan market is driving Dubai real estate as it recorded a little over 78 per cent increase in sales. In comparison, the secondary market jumped by 18.8 per cent.

The Insights data also disclosed that a total of 17,741 transactions had been recorded so far in 2023. In terms of price, the market witnessed a 10.5 per cent and 11.5 per cent increase in Jan-uary and February, respectively.

A further breakdown from the Zoom Property Insights reveals that the average price per square foot for apartments has reached Dh1,211, while for villas, it is recorded at Dh1,432.

Ata Shobeiry, CEO of Zoom Property, credited the rising demand and increased interest from HNWIs as the major reasons for the high performance of Dubai real estate.

“Despite facing global challenges in the form of inflation, the Dubai property market continues its upward trend, attracting foreign investors and HNWIs. Going by the recent trends, both the prices and demand are expected to increase as the year progresses,” he said.

Top performing areas

Jumeirah Village Circle (with nearly 1,000 transactions worth Dh774 million), Business Bay (with 770 transactions worth Dh1.327 billion), and Dubai Marina (with 767 transactions worth Dh2.727 billion) are the top areas to buy property in Dubai, according to the Zoom Property Insights for February 2023.

The Insights data further shows that JVC, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Dubai Creek Harbour are the preferred choice of buyers for apartments.

For villas, the highest sale transactions were recorded in Daamc Lagoons, Arabian Ranches 3, and Al Yelayiss 2. Nad Al Sheba First and The Valley also gained popularity among villa buyers in February 2023.

In terms of price per square foot, Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, and Downtown Dubai recorded the highest increase for apartments with Dh2,388, Dh2,311, and Dh2,278, respectively.

For villas, Palm Jumeirah (Dh4,309), Emirates Hills (Dh2,428), and Jumeirah (Dh2,325) recorded the highest jump in terms of price per square foot.

“With several new developments launched in recent times, the Dubai property market continues to grab the attention of HNWIs and foreign investors and pose tough competition for other advanced metropolises. I am hopeful that this upward trend will continue throughout the year, making it another record-break year for Dubai real estate.”

KEY TAKEAWAY

• A total of 8,515 transactions recorded in February 2023.

• The off-plan market dominated Dubai real estate with a little over 78 per cent increase in sales, while the secondary market jumped by 18.8 per cent.

• Dubai real estate recorded 10.5 per cent and 11.5 per cent price increase in January and February, respectively,

• The average price per square foot for apartments has reached AED 1,211, while for villas, it is recorded at AED 1,432.

• Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, and Dubai Marina are the top areas to buy property in Dubai.

• JVC, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Dubai Creek Harbour are the preferred choice for apartments.

• For villas, Damac Lagoons, Arabian Ranches 3, Al Yelayiss 2. Nad al Sheba First, and The Valley remained popular among villa buyers.

• Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, and Downtown Dubai recorded the highest increase in the apartment market.

• For villas, Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and Jumeirah recorded the highest jump in terms of price per square foot.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com