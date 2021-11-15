Julphar reports Q3 profit on big sales surge

New land leases in industrial zones reached 2.7 million square metres; Signing of a 35-year concession with CMA terminals to build a new terminal in Khalifa Port with a total investment Dh565 million
Business2 days ago
Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) recorded on Monday a net profit of Dh53.8 million in the third quarter 2021 on the back of a 96 per cent surge in sales to Dh365.7 million.
The regional pharmaceutical giant, which returned to profitability in the second quarter, said in a statement that the positive results were driven by an increase in sales due to the acquisition of Planet Pharmacies, vaccine sales from the manufacturing of the Covid-19 vaccine Hayat-Vax and continued efficiency improvements of its business.
Sheikh Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board, Julphar, said the company was able to maintain a positive trajectory from the first half of the year. “As we move into the last quarter of 2021, I am encouraged by our progress thus far to re-establish Julphar as a leader in pharmaceuticals and better serve those in need in the Mena region and beyond.”
Dr Essam Farouk, chief executive officer of Julphar, said the third quarter has solidified Julphar’ s financial turnaround. “The acquisition of Planet Pharmacies and the manufacturing of the Sinopharm Hayat-Vax has given us a fantastic platform to expand our capabilities and capture dynamic opportunities to generate value.”
The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) from continuing operations for the group was Dh70 million, which is a substantial improvement from last year’s Dh8.5 million. “Among the various drivers in achieving this is the acquisition of Planet Pharmacies, the successful re-entry into the core markets of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait as well as the sales from the manufacturing of Hayat-Vax.”
During the third quarter, Julphar also completed the Gulf Inject divestment as part of the company’s overall alignment to focus on the Group’s core business activities.
The company said one-time effects from the first-time consolidation of Planet Pharmacies negatively affected its gross margin of 24.5 per cent in the third quarter.
“Without the one-time impact the gross margin of the Julphar business segment further strengthened compared to previous year,” it said.
— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
New land leases in industrial zones reached 2.7 million square metres; Signing of a 35-year concession with CMA terminals to build a new terminal in Khalifa Port with a total investment Dh565 million
Business2 days ago
We have recovered in a very responsible manner, says Minister of External Affairs
Business2 days ago
The free zones, to a major extent, have been an answer to the UAE’s diversification strategy and economic growth plans
Business2 days ago
Sharjah offers global investors a clear insight into profitable prospects across major economic sectors in Expo 2020 Dubai
Business2 days ago
Some NRIs, alongwith others, filed a law suit in America and they have obtained a favourable ruling whereby the Court has held that it is not necessary for an L-2 visa holder to file for an employment authorisation document
Business2 days ago
Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to welcome over 370 new exhibitors this year, in addition to the major local and global players in aerospace, defence, and space, which have been part of the Airshow’s previous editions.
Business3 days ago
The move is in line with other multinational companies adopting the strategy to simplify their structure.
Business3 days ago
The volume of trade between the UAE and Italy rose by 53 per cent to $9.92 billion (€8.4 billion) in 2020 compared to 2019 despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic.
Business3 days ago