'Jewels of the Emirates' show concludes in Sharjah

Event saw launch of exclusive jewellery collections, attracted thousands of visitors

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 3:28 PM

The fourth edition of the “Jewels of the Emirates” Show concluded on a high note in Sharjah on Sunday evening.

Organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event attracted thousands of visitors throughout its four-day duration, reflecting the growing popularity and prestige of the exhibition.

The primary focus of the show was on heritage gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, natural pearls, and luxury watches. The event witessed the presence of an elite group of Emirati gold and jewellery designers, alongside more than 100 exhibitors from renowned local brands specializing in gold, silver, diamonds, and precious stones.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Center Sharjah, said: “The ‘Jewels of the Emirates’ show is not only a platform for knowledge sharing, and launching exclusive designs, but also for forging commercial deals, building partnerships, and engaging with esteemed customers and industry leaders. The remarkable turnout of visitors at the exhibition this year is yet another testament to its success in meeting public expectations and its significance in supporting the local gold market, enabling it to keep pace with the rising demand for gold consumption, which saw a remarkable 33 per cent increase to 55.3 tonnes in 2022, compared to 41.6 tonnes in 2021.”