Jafza breaks ground at new Logistics Park

By Staff Report Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 5:11 PM

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), DP World’s leading trade and logistics hub, held a ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase of its new “Jafza Logistics Park”, which is scheduled for completion in 2023.

The purpose-built trading and logistics development will accommodate the growing number of warehousing, processing and logistics activities carried out in Dubai.

The ground-breaking was attended by Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and managing director, DP World UAE and Jafza, as well as the company’s leadership team.

Jafza Logistics Park will reinforce the success of the logistics cluster in Jafza, which has already grown by 14 per cent since 2016. The project covers a total leasable area of over 46,000 square metres, of which 87 per cent will be allocated to warehousing. The remaining space is dedicated to office facilities.

“We recognise the critical role the logistics sector plays in enabling the growth of various industries around the globe. Jafza is aligned with key government initiatives, such as the Dubai Silk Road strategy, to boost economic growth,” Abdulla bin Damithan said.

“As the UAE continues to grow into a global processing and re-distribution gateway, we have experienced a significant spike in demand for the logistics and warehousing space. We are building the Jafza Logistics Park in response to this increase in demand and to further boost the development of the UAE’s logistics sector,” he said.

He said logistics companies in e-commerce and similar growing segments can benefit from the park’s modern offerings, including digital trade enablement, competitive costs, and customisable units.

“We are in discussions with a number of large customers that need 60 to 80 percent of the space and may need to commission phase two ahead of schedule.”

Jafza’s logistics cluster is home to over 460 companies from 30 countries, almost all international logistics providers which already operate from the free zone. Jafza Logistics Park will support their growth aspirations and attract new players seeking to establish themselves in the market. The smallest unit will be just under 2,900 square metres, including 360 square metres of mezzanine office space.

Customers will also be allowed to consolidate multiple units to meet their space requirements.

