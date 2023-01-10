Iraq’s Karbala refinery to reach full capacity by July

The four-day event boasts extensive international participation with 200 companies that represent 33 countries and top-notch manufacturers and suppliers; Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelFab 2023
Iraq is aiming for its 140,000 barrel per day (bpd) Karbala refinery to operate at full capacity by July, a source at the refinery told Reuters on Tuesday.
Oil minister Hayan Abdel Ghani said on Sunday that the refinery will start commercial production mid-March. This will be a test run at 60 per cent capacity, the source clarified.
At that stage, the refinery will require around 70,000-80,000bpd of crude until it reaches full capacity, the source said.
The refinery’s start-up will not necessarily affect southern crude exports, as Iraq could cut crude throughput at other refineries or increase oil production, the source added.
Iraq exported 3.24 million bpd of crude from its southern port of Basra in December, data from state-owned marketer SOMO seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. — Reuters
Spot rates, which cover anywhere from 10 per cent to 40 per cent of ocean container shipments and are considered a key indicator of the industry’s health, are in free fall as recession looms and the pandemic-fuelled US import bubble deflates
Best performance since inception for the number of new member companies, equating to a 23% increase in annual company registrations over 2021
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid; Hopes of slower US interest rate hikes boost risk sentiment; Oil’s gain follows more than 8% drop last week
Ziraat CEO says state banks spearheading economic drive; No detail yet on expected size of capital increase for lenders; Confirms banks seeking clearance to pay dividends in 2023; Though expects sector’s profits to fall after bumper 2022