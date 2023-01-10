Iraq’s Karbala refinery to reach full capacity by July

The refinery in Karbala will start commercial production mid-March.

By Reuters Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 4:39 PM

Iraq is aiming for its 140,000 barrel per day (bpd) Karbala refinery to operate at full capacity by July, a source at the refinery told Reuters on Tuesday.

Oil minister Hayan Abdel Ghani said on Sunday that the refinery will start commercial production mid-March. This will be a test run at 60 per cent capacity, the source clarified.

At that stage, the refinery will require around 70,000-80,000bpd of crude until it reaches full capacity, the source said.

The refinery’s start-up will not necessarily affect southern crude exports, as Iraq could cut crude throughput at other refineries or increase oil production, the source added.

Iraq exported 3.24 million bpd of crude from its southern port of Basra in December, data from state-owned marketer SOMO seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. — Reuters