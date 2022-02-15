Investcorp expands $3.5 billion US industrial real estate portfolio with $640 million acquisition

The properties grow Investcorp’s US industrial real estate holdings to approximately $3.5 billion across approximately 32 million square feet comprised of more than 425 buildings

The latest acquisitions provide Investcorp with Class B+/B industrial warehouses that are 95 per cent leased. — File photo

Investcorp, a Bahrain-based asset manager which counts Mubadala Investment Company as its biggest shareholder, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired 64 industrial properties totalling approximately 5.6 million square feet across seven major US markets for an all-in value of $640 million.

The properties grow Investcorp’s US industrial real estate holdings to approximately $3.5 billion across approximately 32 million square feet comprised of more than 425 buildings, a company press release said on Tuesday.

The latest acquisitions provide Investcorp with Class B+/B industrial warehouses that are 95 per cent leased.

“We are pleased to have made another acquisition in the industrial and logistics sector as this sector continues to benefit from strong tailwinds, mainly driven by an increase in e-commerce, that were heightened by the pandemic," Yusef Al Yusef, managing partner for Investcorp’s Private Wealth, said.

"We believe that through such acquisitions, we will further strengthen our position as a leading global, alternative investment firm,” he said.

“Our investment strategy has long approached the US industrial market with optimism, due to increased demand brought about by the rise of e-commerce and evolving supply-chain challenges,” said Khulood Ebrahim, Real Estate Product Specialist at Investcorp.

“We believe that our latest acquisitions, which unlock access to highly coveted industrial markets across the country, should be well-equipped to deliver attractive potential returns for our investors.”

