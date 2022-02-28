Investcorp appoints Mark Mobius to its India advisory board

Last Hopium is a non-fungible token (NFT) project with 10,000 unique digital avatars designed by the acclaimed artist Noxx. Holders.
Business3 hours ago
Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, has appointed renowned emerging markets investor Mark Mobius as an advisor to its India business.
The appointment Mobius adds a unique blend of investment expertise and markets knowledge to Investcorp’s India advisory board.
Rishi Kapoor, co-chief executive officer at Investcorp, said: “It is an honour to welcome Mark Mobius to our India advisory board. As we look to accelerate our growth in India, Mark’s wisdom, foresight and years of invaluable financial acumen will be crucial to our journey. As several of Investcorp’s Indian portfolio companies may exit via public markets over the next few years, we will benefit from Mark’s unparalleled insights as a leading public equities investor.”
As a founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners LLP and formerly the head of emerging markets at Franklin Templeton, Mobius has spent over 40 years working and investing in emerging and frontier markets and has been in charge of actively managed funds totaling over $50 billion in assets.
Prior to establishing Mobius Capital Partners, Mobius was with Franklin Templeton for over 30 years. During his tenure, the group expanded its assets under management from $100 million to over $40 billion and launched several emerging market and frontier funds focusing on Asia, Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe.
Mobius said: “I am delighted to be a part of Investcorp’s India advisory board. The firm has performed incredibly well and has delivered beyond expectations. Indian entrepreneurs and the market, both, have wonderful potential. Investcorp has an impeccable team to spot winners. I look forward to working with the team in exploring and expanding investment opportunities in India.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
Last Hopium is a non-fungible token (NFT) project with 10,000 unique digital avatars designed by the acclaimed artist Noxx. Holders.
Business3 hours ago
P&O Maritime Logistics to relieve stretched supply chains with its first-ever container fitting modification to the deck of a Multi-Carrying Vessel
Business3 hours ago
January 2022 saw over 51,452 rental contracts in Dubai
Business23 hours ago
Non-oil exports set a new record of Dh354 billion, with a growth of 33% from 2020 and more than 47% from 2019
Business23 hours ago
The first edition of the Residential Rental Performance Index has been released
Business23 hours ago
Russian banks denied access to SWIFT will find it harder to communicate with peers internationally, even in friendly countries such as China, slowing trade and making transactions costlier
Business1 day ago
The agreement between the two state-owned firms will bolster the strong trade and economic cooperation, in addition to boosting export relations
Business1 day ago
The Ministry intends to turn the UAE into a global hub for innovation in maritime operations: Hassan Mohammed Juma Al Mansoori
Business1 day ago