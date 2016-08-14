Inflation in Abu Dhabi increases 2.3% in July

Spot gold was down at $1,919.9 per ounce, as of 9.15am local time
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 2.3 per cent in July 2016, compared with July 2015. However, the index increased by 0.4 per cent when compared to June 2016.
The Abu Dhabi region contributed 75.4 per cent, while the Al Ain region contributed 21.1 per cent and the Al Gharbia region 3.5 per cent.
The rise in consumer prices for the first seven months contributed to an increase of 2.9 per cent in consumer prices for households in the bottom welfare level. Consumer prices rose by 2.8 per cent and 2.5 per cent for households in the middle and the top welfare levels respectively.
Consumer prices increased by 2.3 per cent for citizen households, followed by 2.9 per cent for non-citizen households and 3.2 per cent for share households, the SCAD said.
The 'housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' group accounted for the largest rise in the index, contributing 84 per cent to the change.
The 'miscellaneous goods and services' group contributed 7.7 per cent to the overall increase in the CPI. Prices in this group increased by three per cent over the same period.
Prices of commodities in the 'Food and beverages' group, which contributed 0.9 per cent to the overall increase in the CPI, rose by 0.2 per cent. - Wam
Spot gold was down at $1,919.9 per ounce, as of 9.15am local time
'Sanaa' is an introspective drama about an ambitious woman who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma
The man was sentenced to a year in prison and was fined the amount of damage he caused
From a unique painting class and ladies nights to a beach daycation, there is plenty to do today
Andrea Riseborough was unexpectedly nominated for her performance in the scantly seen indie drama 'To Leslie'
The filing disputes the validity of an amendment to Presley's living trust that removed her mother and a former business manager as trustees
The Argentine superstar revealed that he had received a million messages
The plaintiffs also demanded Dh20,000 in compensation for material and moral damages