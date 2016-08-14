UAE

Inflation in Abu Dhabi increases 2.3% in July

The 'housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' group accounted for the largest rise in the consumer price index.

Published: Sun 14 Aug 2016, 6:32 PM

Last updated: Sun 14 Aug 2016, 8:33 PM

The inflation rate in consumer prices for the first seven months of 2016 was 2.7 per cent compared with the same period of 2015, according to data released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 2.3 per cent in July 2016, compared with July 2015. However, the index increased by 0.4 per cent when compared to June 2016.

The Abu Dhabi region contributed 75.4 per cent, while the Al Ain region contributed 21.1 per cent and the Al Gharbia region 3.5 per cent.

The rise in consumer prices for the first seven months contributed to an increase of 2.9 per cent in consumer prices for households in the bottom welfare level. Consumer prices rose by 2.8 per cent and 2.5 per cent for households in the middle and the top welfare levels respectively.

Consumer prices increased by 2.3 per cent for citizen households, followed by 2.9 per cent for non-citizen households and 3.2 per cent for share households, the SCAD said.

The 'housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' group accounted for the largest rise in the index, contributing 84 per cent to the change.

The 'miscellaneous goods and services' group contributed 7.7 per cent to the overall increase in the CPI. Prices in this group increased by three per cent over the same period.

Prices of commodities in the 'Food and beverages' group, which contributed 0.9 per cent to the overall increase in the CPI, rose by 0.2 per cent. - Wam


