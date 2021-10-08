India's forex reserves decline by over $1.16 billion

During Covid-19, organisations were faced with a massive drive towards digitisation.
Business8 hours ago
India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.169 billion during the week ended October 1.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forex reserves declined to $637.477 billion from $638.646 billion reported for the week ended September 24.
India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs and the country's reserve position with the International Monetory Fund (IMF).
On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $1.280 billion to $575.451 billion.
However, the value of the country's gold reserves rose by $128 million to $37.558 billion. On the other hand, the SDR value fell by $138 million to $19.240 billion. In contrast to SDRs, the country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $122 million to $5.228 billion. — IANS
During Covid-19, organisations were faced with a massive drive towards digitisation.
Business8 hours ago
Adnoc becomes first major oil and gas company to decarbonise its power at scale through a clean power agreement.
Business8 hours ago
The region constitutes almost 61% of the international order book, data shows
Business9 hours ago
Apple Fitness+ is bringing inclusive and welcoming workouts and meditations to 15 new countries
Business11 hours ago
Digital finance plays a big role in reducing poverty and combatting unemployment
Business11 hours ago
The Stakeholder Conference 2021, scheduled to be held from October 26-28, at the Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts.
Business1 day ago
The Egyptian fintech ecosystem has over 170,000 users registered on the app and more than 500,000 transactions in excess of EGP 2 billion since inception.
Business1 day ago
More than 800 influential personalities from around the globe will take part in the two conferences including Ireland's Prime Minister.
Business1 day ago