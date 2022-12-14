IMF not expected to discuss Sri Lanka before year-end

A roadshow is conducted in Dubai as part of a fortnight-long outreach programme to mop up an estimated $13.8b worth of investments during Global Investors Summit slated to be held in Lucknow from Feb 10 to 12
The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is not expected to formally approve Sri Lanka’s $2.9 billion bailout before year-end, a key step required for the embattled country to receive funding, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Seeking a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, Sri Lanka reached an IMF staff-level agreement in June with the deal subject to approval and contingent on Sri Lanka authorities following through with previously agreed measures.
Sri Lanka said in September it expected the board to approve the deal by year-end. Progress has been slow in recent months, and Sri Lanka’s finance minister acknowledged last month the request might extend into January.
Sri Lanka has to secure prior financing assurances from creditors, put its heavy debt burden on a sustainable path and increase public revenue before the global lender will disburse the funds. The IMF stressed the importance of joint talks involving three of Sri Lanka’s main bilateral creditors — China, Japan and India.
The IMF’s online board calendar, which has added meetings through December 22 to discuss progress and new tranches for a number of emerging economies, makes no mention of Sri Lanka.
In response to an inquiry, Sri Lanka’s finance ministry said it was “100 per cent focused” on securing IMF approval.
“We are taking every necessary policy step to secure financing assurances from our bilateral creditors as quickly as possible,” the ministry said in an emailed statement.
IMF officials for Sri Lanka said in emailed comments to Reuters it was “difficult to predict the timeline for the Board approval, as the process of debt discussions takes time.”
Sri Lanka said in October it aimed to nearly double its tax revenue to around 15 per cent of gross domestic product by 2026 from 8.5 per cent now — one essential step to unlock IMF funding. — Reuters
A roadshow is conducted in Dubai as part of a fortnight-long outreach programme to mop up an estimated $13.8b worth of investments during Global Investors Summit slated to be held in Lucknow from Feb 10 to 12
Shaariq.com, an end-to-end real estate platform of Dubai-based Vision Tech, has bagged an exclusive brokerage mandate for Saif Group-owned JK&S Developers’ D.I. Khan New City, which will epitomise advanced implementation of enterprise blockchain and associated technologies
The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host the event known as MC13 (Ministerial Conference 13), a high-level event scheduled every few years where trade ministers aim to fix new global trade rules
The Fed will announce its latest policy decision on Wednesday, followed by a slew of other central banks, as markets are expecting a smaller 50 basis points hike from the Fed
The $1.9 billion figure marks the largest daily outflow since at least June, the Nansen data showed, and accounted for the majority of the $2.2 billion in etheruem-based withdrawals during the last seven days
Customers had increased trust in their bank during the Covid crisis than at the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to Boston Consulting Group
The huge order, the largest by an American carrier for this class of aircraft, marks a victory for Boeing
Bankers familiar with the matter said a request was sent to a select number of banks last week for proposals to act as joint global coordinators and bookrunners in the IPO, to join Goldman Sachs as part of a planned syndicate