IMF holds Saudi Arabia 2022 economic growth forecast at 7.6%

Saudi fund also acquires shares in JPMorgan and BlackRock , buying 3.9 million shares and 741,693 shares, respectively
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday kept its 2022 economic growth forecast for Saudi Arabia unchanged, while encouraging the kingdom to maintain its oil revenues in a “sustainable manner” as it benefits from booming prices.
The IMF said in its “Country Focus” on Saudi Arabia, published on its website on Wednesday, that its economy would grow by 7.6 per cent this year, unchanged from its most recent forecast, and that inflation was expected to remain at 2.8 per cent for the year.
“Managing oil revenues in a sustainable manner, so that spending does not rise and fall in line with the price of oil, would promote fiscal sustainability and prevent a return to previous oil-driven cycles of boom and bust,” the IMF said.
“So too would far-sighted budget planning and policies to diversify the economy,” the IMF added. — Reuters
The emirate’s real estate attracts billions of dirhams investment from foreign investors every year. The sector has been witnessing a strong recovery after the pandemic as the number of transactions reached record high
Emirates continues to reign as the top-funded and most transacted market in Mena accounting for 50 per cent of all the investment accumulated by the region
Accel funded Produze will serve multiple agri produce categories globally serving a $143 billion market
Dispelling an impression that new rules may slow down real estate activity, executives and property developers said the sector will continue to attract foreign investment and business as usual as far as property is concerned
Currently, there are approximately 21 DGCX brokers licensed by SCA and this significant step caters to the growing demand from these companies to access the DFM
The meeting, disclosed in a statement, will be held a week after Emaar announced a $2 billion cash and stock buyout of a joint venture partner in one of its real estate projects
The group aims to expand geographically, most notably in Saudi Arabia and other markets, such as Egypt and Pakistan