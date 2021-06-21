ICAI Dubai to host annual conference on June 26

The mega event will be attended by 1,500 members of the chapter, business leaders, and other dignitaries.

ICAI Dubai Chapter NPIO’s 39th annual international conference ‘Reskill & Thrive’ is going to be conducted in person on June 26 at the Coca Cola Arena, Dubai. The mega event will be attended by 1,500 members of the chapter, business leaders, and other dignitaries who are fully vaccinated, duly complying with the Covid protocols set out by the Dubai government.

The Chief Guest of the conference is Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and will be attended by other dignitaries, including the Ambassador of India to UAE, Pavan Kapoor, president and vice-president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and leading Indian Business icon Vasu Shroff.

Padmashree Awardee CA T.V. Mohandas Pai will be delivering the keynote address which will be followed by a motivational session by the Motivational Guru Gaur Gopal Das.

To mark the celebrations – the Year of 50th of the UAE and to welcome the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence — spectacular performances of UAE cultural dance as well as India’s traditional dance and music, followed by a live musical performance by Guru Randhawa have been planned.

Sundar Nurani, Chairman of the Chapter echoed the quote by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai – “The word impossible is not in the dictionary of Dubai”.

Sunder also added that-inspired by this quote-the ICAI Dubai Chapter planned this one-off high-profile conference within the shortest span of time (less than 2 weeks) for the first time creating a record in the 39 years of history of the ICAI Dubai Chapter. In the paucity of time, he and the entire executive committee team are working very hard round the clock to make the mega International conference a memorable one for all. He also expressed his sincere gratitude for all the support and cooperation received from the government authorities in Dubai to make this event happen. He and the entire team are getting ready to welcome the members physically after a long gap of 15 months of virtual events. — business@khaleejtimes.com