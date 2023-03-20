ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter elects Managing Committee for the year 2023

The new Managing Committee of the Abu Dhabi chapter of ICAI. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 8:37 PM

The Abu Dhabi Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has elected its new Managing Committee for the year 2023 during its recent Annual General Meeting.

At its 38th annual general meeting held recently, the ICAI Abu Dhabi chapter elected CA John George as Chairman, CA Krishnan N V as Vice Chairman, CA Rohit Dayma as General Secretary and CA Priyanka Birla as the Treasurer.

Other members elected to lead the main committees are CA Anu Thomas (Professional Development Committee), CA Ajay Singhvi (Social), CA Mohammed Shafeek (Membership), CA Shafeekh Neelayil (Communication) and CA Ramesh Dave (Media and Student Affairs).

In addition, the members elected are CA Rajesh Reddy, CA Monish Mohan, CA Suma Rajesh, CA Ankit Kothari and CA Nirmal Agarwal as sub-committee members to support the main committees.

Newly elected chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chapter of ICAI, CA John George congratulated the entire team including committee, past chairmen, sponsors, speakers, supporters, well-wishers and chapter members for winning the first prize for the Best Overseas Chapter for 2022 (Category 1). John expressed sincere gratitude to all chapter members for continued support and commitment to take our chapter to more height.

John congratulated the elected committee for the year 2023 and also acknowledged the immense contribution made by all dedicated committee members of the year 2022. He expressed thanks to the Indian Embassy, H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India and its officials for guidance and support to the Chapter.

John mentioned about India taking over the lead for G20 Presidency in the “Amritkaal”, the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of its independence, leading up to the centenary of its independence. ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter will extend its support towards a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive society and at the same time fulfilling its sustainable development goals.

The chairman also highlighted about the progress on Cepa as one year has been completed since the historic agreement signed was signed by both UAE and India. He also highlighted that the chapter will continue to act as a bridge between the Government, Indian Embassy and Indian community to achieve the goals of Cepa. “Our efforts will be to encourage start-ups and organise events where CA members can guide the Abu Dhabi business community in utilizing new business opportunities. In addition, we will be promoting initiatives by the Indian government such as Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he added.

During the AGM, the chapter’s activity report for the year 2022 was presented by the Vice Chairman CA Krishnan NV.

Krishnan highlighted on the plan for the next year which include providing continual professional education, employment opportunities, promoting CA as a career, organising social responsibility initiatives, empowering women members, mutual cooperation with the other GCC and International Chapters, and engagement with Emirati nationals on accountancy profession.

Krishnan stated that the managing committee is fully committed to uplift the brand ICAI in the region and will focus on emerging new work avenues and professional opportunities for members by identification of new laws and upcoming changes. Also looking forward to liaising with various foreign universities & professional bodies to collaborate for the benefits of the members.

The ICAI is the second largest accounting body in the world and currently has over 350,000 members. The Abu Dhabi Chapter of ICAI is one of the very active body among the overseas chapters of the institute. The Abu Dhabi Chapter has been in existence for the past 37 years and currently comprises about more than 700 members. The chapter is actively involved in enhancing and updating the professional knowledge of its members through organizing professional seminars.