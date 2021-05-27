Huawei launches one-stop shop for startups in the region

The one-stop shop invites startups to experience hands-on training with on-site support throughout their tech journey.

Huawei has launched a one-stop shop for startups and developers, which is the first such initiative by the global tech giant in the region. Through this initiative, Huawei aims to empower innovative entrepreneurs in the region to scale and grow by accessing advanced capabilities and enabling technologies.

Huawei will kick-start this initiative by hosting a series of workshops, programmes, and one-to-one interactions during the HUAWEI Innovation Week at DIFC Innovation Hub. It aims to enable startups and developers to accelerate their go-to-market and scale by diving deeper into Huawei's kits, tools, capabilities, and gaining valuable industry knowledge from leading experts.

To foster and catalyse the region’s tech innovation ecosystem, Huawei also seeks to make its technologies and kits more accessible for developers. The one-stop shop invites startups to experience hands-on training with on-site support throughout their tech journey. This aligns with Huawei’s commitment to promoting an open collaboration ecosystem with partners under an all-scenario, seamless AI life strategy that enhances lives and inspires innovation.

“We are honoured to participate at the DIFC Innovation Hub and launch our first of its kind one-stop-shop for startups, developers and entrepreneurs in the region. A thriving tech and entrepreneurial community is a marker of a vibrant, open economy, and we believe that it is the responsibility of those with resources and reach to help foster the unicorns of tomorrow. We invite developers and startups to visit us during the HUAWEI Innovation Week, and look forward to an interactive, engaging, and transformational experience,” said Adam Xiao, Managing Director of Huawei Mobile Services in the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Li Shi, president of the Cloud and AI Business Group for Huawei Middle East, commented, “We believe that cooperation delivers fruitful results, and it is a win-win situation for all. We work with startups and developers to build a prosperous ecosystem, with the goal of contributing the region’s innovation ecosystem, building success and achieving higher levels for tech advancement.”

Located in Gate Avenue, DIFC Innovation Hub enhances DIFC’s contribution to the UAE Innovation Strategy and Dubai Plan 2021. Home to the largest innovation ecosystem, DIFC Innovation Hub paves the way for growth-stage startups, established innovation companies, unicorns, big-tech companies, Innovation Labs, VC firms, regulators and educational entities to accelerate success.

The HUAWEI Innovation Week, to be held this June, includes diverse programmes to support developers and equip startups with digital skills that identify opportunities in the new normal and foresee challenges. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com