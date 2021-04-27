Hitachi ABB PG to accelerate green energy transition in UAE

EconiQ portfolio is sustainability-oriented in design to deliver a superior environmental performance compared to conventional solutions.

Global technology leader, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will continue to bring to market solutions that will help increase access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy that will support the industry effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said Dr Mostafa AlGuezeri, managing director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids.

“In the UAE, we serve our customers for the energy transition by combining capabilities across sustainable energy and advanced digital technologies. Being a key enabler in the future energy system, we master the full spectrum of technologies needed to supply electrical energy. Our solutions are designed as per the highest standards of safety, reliability, resiliency, and maintainability and tailored for harsh environments,” said AlGuezeri.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids launched EconiQ – its portfolio of products, services and solutions that are proven to deliver exceptional environmental performance. With EconiQ, the global technology and market leader is reinforcing its commitment towards a carbon-neutral energy future.

The company has pioneered many of the world’s technological breakthroughs in the transmission and distribution of power as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. The business has been consistently investing to address the growing demand for eco-efficient solutions from its customers and partners. This demand is closely connected with the decarbonization goals combined with the increase in global electricity consumption, which the business has predicted will more than double from 20 per cent (today) to over 40 per cent of total energy demand by 2050.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ EconiQ portfolio is sustainability-oriented in design to deliver a superior environmental performance compared to conventional solutions. Its High Voltage Products business today announced the use of a gamechanging alternative insulation gas for high-voltage equipment, accelerating the adoption of an eco-efficient industry standard solution to sulfur hexaflouride (SF6). Containing no SF6, the EconiQ high-voltage portfolio supercedes the business’ AirPlus products and has been proven to more than halve CO2 equivalent emmisions throughout the total lifecycle.

SF6 is a man-made gas with unparallel electrical insulation and current interruption properties. It is dominant in high-voltage switchgears. Its excellent dielectric properties have been extensively used in the electrical industry for over 50 years. With the launch of EconiQTM, Hitachi ABB Power Grids promote the use of a typical alternative insulation gas for high-voltage equipment.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids utilises various eco-efficient gas mixtures as an alternative to SF6 for its high-voltage portfolio. “We have been developing eco-efficient technologies for over ten years and have the most extended field experience with SF6 alternatives on the market. Together with our customers and partners, we are co-creating innovative solutions for accelerating the transition towards a sustainable energy future,” said Claudio Facchin, CEO, Hitachi ABB Power Grids.

“Now more than ever, pioneering technologies such as the EconiQ eco-efficient portfolio are needed to move towards a carbon-neutral energy system,” added Facchin. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com