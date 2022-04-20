Gulf Print & Pack 2022 to feature over 1,000 products and solutions

Ayman Aly, Senior Marketing Manager, Professional Printing Solutions, Canon Middle East.

Mena’s premier trade show print service provides to unveil product launches and new players

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 11:46 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 11:49 PM

Gulf Print & Pack (GPP), the Middle East and North Africa’s leading trade show for the commercial and package printing industries is all set to showcase over 1000 products and solutions at this year’s edition.

Scheduled to run from May 24-26 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre (Sheikh Saeed Halls 1 and 2), GPP features the latest machinery, materials and technology innovations from hundreds of local, regional and international global exhibitors.

“This is an exciting time for industry stakeholders to gather and see the latest products and solutions covering a wide spectrum of segments from display graphics and packaging materials to direct mail, posters and banners,” said Barry Killengray, show director, Gulf Print & Pack. The event will also host a number of product launches and introduce new players coming into the Middle East and Africa market for the first time.

Leading imaging and printing provider, Canon Middle East will also be returning to GPP and showcasing a range of state-of-the-art technologies and innovative solutions.

Ayman Aly, senior marketing manager, Professional Printing Solutions, Canon Middle East said: “During the course of the pandemic we have seen a big shift from offset to digital printing. Commercial printers are now, more willing than ever, to discuss digital printing technology and applications. It was a great year for inkjet at a worldwide level and we look forward to showcasing the benefits and advantages of this technology at GPP. In keeping with global trends, Canon will be spotlighting its inkjet capabilities, as well as other important technology like our Wide format technology, the Colorado 1650 and Arizona1360 GT as well as our workflow from pre-press to post-press technology, to name a few.”

He went on to elaborate that “Canon’s Arizona1360 GT is the new and innovative way of adding volumes, attracting new customers and applications such as, interior décor and POS materials. Customers are impressed with flatbed printing, but are not sure about how to adopt this technology and avail its benefits, so our objective is to empower customer to be better prepared and know all the pros and cons.” The company will also highlight success stories and case studies of its customers, including those who adopted Arizona and Colorado presses and added new innovative applications.

Meanwhile, India-based MLJ Industries will introduce a range of new products at GPP including self-adhesive, filmic and barcode labels and silicone release liners for applications in FMCG and automotive segments in the Middle East and Africa market. MLJ is developing several new products for the MEA market including a substitute for Clay Coated Kraft papers (CCK).

"There is a huge requirement for these products due to price. The cost of these products is very high, and we are trying to develop a substitute that costs less," said Vinay Jain, Managing Director, MLJ Industries.

Another company that is set to debut in the UAE will be formally introducing itself to the market through GPP. Label stock and films manufacturer Varshil Packaging will showcase its paper label stock, filmic label stock, sheet-based paper and film label stock for offset, digital printing at the show.

Romy Parikh, CEO, said: “The demand for digital printing and digital technology will be a new trend in the post pandemic era. Large print volumes will be on lower side, and the industry will be shifting to brands’ new requirements. Digital printing will play a much bigger role than before.” — business@khaleejtimes.com