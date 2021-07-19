Women make up nearly a third of financial service firm boards, report says
The proportion of women on the board at 200 of Britain's top financial firms has risen to nearly a third in the five years since the government launched an initiative to improve gender balance in the sector, a report on Monday said.
Since the launch of the HM Treasury Women in Finance Charter in March 2016, the number of women on the board at the companies had risen to 32 per cent from 23 per cent, think tank New Financial said in a review of the charter's impact.
Female representation on executive committees, meanwhile, had increased to 22 per cent from 14 per cent, it added. Based on the current rate of change, women would reach parity in the boardroom in 2029 and on executive committees in 2033.
"While female representation is moving in the right direction, there is still a long way to go," said Yasmine Chinwala, partner at New Financial and co-author of the report.
"If the industry is to maintain the pace of change in the next half decade, it will have to take on the tougher challenges."
Among them are the need to build a pipeline of female talent, ensure accountability is taken across the organisation and to develop more women in revenue-generating roles.
"Over the next five years, we need to move from talk to action, from working in isolation to working together, and move from a narrow perception of gender diversity to encompass women from every walk of life and every part of society," said Amanda Blanc, chief executive at British insurer Aviva.
Reuters
-
Global Business
OPEC agreement on tapering production cuts spells ...
Oil cartel OPEC's decision to taper production cuts starting August... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Corporate cash reserves in EMEA hit $1.53 trillion
Corporate cash reserves of non-financial companies in the Europe... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Sharjah offers business professionals insights on ...
With the recent revamp of the UAE Commercial Companies Law, investors,... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Sobha Hartland marks 50% completion; scheduled...
Over 30 per cent of masterplan sold, as Sobha Realty sees huge demand ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 16 countries to UAE remain...
The decision was announced in a new safety decision circular issued... READ MORE
-
News
UAE-Saudi relations remain strong: Sheikh Mohamed
He was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 antibodies persist at least 9 months...
98.8 per cent of people infected in February/March showed detectable... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,508 cases, 1,477 recoveries, 2...
The country has conducted 62.7 million tests so far. READ MORE
News
UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow
18 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages