Unique multi-carrying vessel visits Arabian Gulf for the first time

In journey from Italy the MCV, Topaz Moskva, navigates Suez Canal in a first for the vessel category, demonstrating versatility in a wide variety of marine conditions

This week, a Multi-Carrying Vessel (MCV) owned by P&O Maritime Logistics, arrived in Saudi Arabia, the first time a ship of this category has visited the Arabian Gulf.

The Topaz Moskva arrived in the country following a journey from Italy and also visited Dubai this week on its tour of the Middle East.

The Topaz Moskva navigated the Suez Canal on her way from the Mediterranean Sea, a first for this vessel category which are renowned for superior performance in shallow and narrow waterways. Additionally, the ship crossed into the Arabian Gulf during monsoon season, an atypical journey for this ship category – demonstrating the true versatility of MCVs.

Departing from Marghera, Italy, the Topaz Moskva made her journey carrying a full load of modules, that she delivered to a chemical company based in Saudi Arabia on August 23. On her visit to Dubai, she will welcome a select group of invitees to have a private tour of the unique vessel – as the coastal city continues to attract an ever-expanding diversity of ships calling to the Gulf region.

With P&O Maritime Logistics being headquartered in the UAE, the visit is seen as a homecoming celebration for the Topaz Moskva.

Martin Helweg, CEO of P&O Maritime Logistics, said: “I’m proud to see P&O Maritime Logistics make a pioneering journey with the arrival of the Topaz Moskva in the Arabian Gulf. As a DP World company based in Dubai, we’re thrilled to see this vessel visit our global headquarters for the first time. MCVs are a versatile specialist vessel type, and the journey to Saudi Arabia and Dubai from Italy helps to demonstrate that they are successful in a wide variety of maritime conditions – beyond the expectations of many.”

All MCVs in P&O Maritime Logistics’ fleet are equipped with pioneering Internet of Things technology, which provides the capability to transmit real-time information from the vessel about its performance. The data has enabled these ships to have a predictive maintenance model, reducing downtown whilst also boosting fuel performance.

Helweg continued: “In line with our aim of being the leading innovator and digital disruptor in our industry, all our MCVs are equipped with next-generation technology. This is part of our philosophy as a company to continually improve our customer offering using the best technology available, while embracing business models that break tradition – such as with Supply on Demand, our revolutionary cargo model currently operating in the Middle East.”

P&O Maritime Logistics’ MCV fleet is one of the youngest and most environmentally friendly in the breakbulk market. Trading areas include the Caspian Sea, Black Sea, North Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Baltic Sea and the Russian Inland Waterway System.

business@khaleejtimes.com