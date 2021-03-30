Investcorp acquires Investis Digital

Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Investis Digital from ECI Partners and a group of minority investors.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 2000, Investis Digital is a provider of digital corporate communications and marketing services to blue-chip institutions globally. It is headquartered in London with over 500 digital experts across nine global offices in the US, UK, EU and India. Investis Digital has been one of the pioneers and innovators in the growing digital communications market and has built strong relationships with some of the world’s leading brands such as Ascential, Anglo American, Fruit of the Loom, Rolls-Royce and Vodafone.

The acquisition is indicative of the significant market opportunity associated with digital communications as corporates become increasingly aware of the importance of utilizing this medium in stakeholder communications. Investis Digital’ management team will continue to remain fully involved, having also acquired a meaningful stake in the company alongside Investcorp.

Tarek AlMahjoub, head of UAE and Oman for Investcorp’s Private Wealth, said: “Investis Digital has established itself as a partner of choice for corporates seeking to enhance their digital footprint. We believe that the company is well-positioned for growth as the need for full-service digital communication providers continue to increase especially because of the pandemic. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue with their growth journey.”

