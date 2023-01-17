Global growth to bottom out this year: IMF’s Georgieva

The figure missed the government’s 5.5 per cent target and was well down from the previous year but it was better than the 2.7 per cent predicted in an AFP survey of analysts
International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday global economic growth was expected bottom out in 2023 despite the continued Ukraine war and rising interest rates.
Speaking at a World Economic Forum panel in Davos, Georgieva affirmed an IMF forecast for global growth to decelerate to 2.7 per cent this year from around 3.2 per cent last year.
“Since the beginning of the year we do see some good news. We also expect in 2023 growth to bottom out, to start the process in which we go up rather than down,” she said.
Georgieva said the three very significant challenges were the Russia-Ukraine war, the cost of living crisis and interest rates at a level unseen in decades. The world must manage the adjustment to more security of supply smartly, she added.
“The context is: It is not great,” she added. — Reuters
The figure missed the government’s 5.5 per cent target and was well down from the previous year but it was better than the 2.7 per cent predicted in an AFP survey of analysts
First six projects with new residential design concepts have been phased up for H1 2023, new projects will include 2,400 new units
The jewellery group is expected to create approximately 6,000 job opportunities in the retail, manufacturing, technical and management areas related to jewellery trade
Agreement will facilitate exchange of information for tax purposes
HR tech unicorn to empower organisations globally to elevate employee experience through deep integrations
The fifth largest global economy also saw its rank of billionaires swelling to166 in 2021 from 102 a year ago
With their projection of an extremely likely chance of a global recession, nine out of 10 chief economists taking part in the WEF survey appeared to be endorsing a bleak report from the World Bank last week warning that 2023’s growth outlook looked ripe for recession
Ministry of Finance holds second session of corporate tax public awareness programme in Dubai